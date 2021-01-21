RealChain (RCT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $44,422.38

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded 46.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. RealChain has a total market cap of $44,422.38 and approximately $1,702.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RealChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, RealChain has traded up 24.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00062421 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.29 or 0.00539205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005933 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00042220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,285.34 or 0.03953780 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00016649 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About RealChain

RealChain (CRYPTO:RCT) is a token. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 510,466,973 tokens. The official website for RealChain is rcfund.org . RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RealChain is a new blockchain protocol designed specifically for high-end consumer goods and financial services . The RealChain token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling RealChain

