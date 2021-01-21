REAL Hits Market Cap of $501,390.29 (REAL)

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded 29.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. During the last week, REAL has traded down 28.2% against the US dollar. One REAL token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0499 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. REAL has a total market cap of $501,390.29 and $3,914.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00061994 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.50 or 0.00551547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005831 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00042403 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,240.63 or 0.03876800 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00016499 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About REAL

REAL (CRYPTO:REAL) is a token. It was first traded on October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 tokens. The official website for REAL is www.real.markets . REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling REAL

REAL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

