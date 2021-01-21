RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Trading 9% Higher

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)’s stock price rose 9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.74 and last traded at $41.47. Approximately 138,133 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 114,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.03.

RICK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price objective on RCI Hospitality from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $373.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.30 and its 200 day moving average is $23.55.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $28.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 million. RCI Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. Research analysts expect that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in RCI Hospitality during the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 124.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,903 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 13,244 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 81.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 8,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RCI Hospitality during the third quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile (NASDAQ:RICK)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

