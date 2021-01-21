Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Position Trimmed by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 68.2% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy purchased 19,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,025.73. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 362,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,022,526.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes purchased 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,902,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.64. The company had a trading volume of 148,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,872,066. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $104.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.01, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.09.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.78.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

