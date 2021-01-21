Raymond James Upgrades QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) to “Strong-Buy”

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm presently has a $74.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.07% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho began coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Capital One Financial began coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.53.
QTS opened at $64.31 on Tuesday. QTS Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $42.64 and a 12 month high of $72.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.81 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.13.
In related news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 29,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $1,924,197.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,886,718.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 38,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $2,525,775.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,963,124.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in QTS Realty Trust by 209.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in QTS Realty Trust by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000.
QTS Realty Trust Company Profile
QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.
