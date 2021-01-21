Raymond James Upgrades QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) to “Strong-Buy”

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm presently has a $74.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.07% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho began coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Capital One Financial began coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.53.

QTS opened at $64.31 on Tuesday. QTS Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $42.64 and a 12 month high of $72.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.81 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.13.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.64). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $137.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 29,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $1,924,197.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,886,718.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 38,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $2,525,775.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,963,124.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in QTS Realty Trust by 209.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in QTS Realty Trust by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

