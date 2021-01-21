Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases New Stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RGEN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 56.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 667,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,441,000 after purchasing an additional 239,625 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 179.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 243,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,923,000 after buying an additional 156,283 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 389.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 186,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,565,000 after buying an additional 148,657 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,165,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,975,000 after buying an additional 56,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Repligen by 215.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 50,595 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Repligen in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Repligen from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repligen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.17.

In other Repligen news, Director Nicolas Barthelemy sold 1,214 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total transaction of $237,349.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,450 shares in the company, valued at $283,489.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 3,957 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $757,844.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,281,664.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,245 shares of company stock worth $5,104,778. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $216.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.46. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $78.41 and a twelve month high of $226.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.23, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 12.13, a current ratio of 13.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $94.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

