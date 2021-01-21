Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases New Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 83.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in FMC during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC opened at $115.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.22. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $56.77 and a 52 week high of $123.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. FMC’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.53%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FMC. UBS Group raised their price objective on FMC from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Rowe raised their price objective on FMC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on FMC in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on FMC from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.41.

In other FMC news, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $668,587.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,098.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $86,860.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,319.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,091 shares of company stock worth $842,309 over the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Read More: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.