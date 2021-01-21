Raymond James Trust N.A. Makes New Investment in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Boston Properties by 19.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,719,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,195,000 after acquiring an additional 913,934 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 236.8% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,186,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646,609 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 0.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,512,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,716,000 after acquiring an additional 21,336 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 4.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,164,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,482,000 after acquiring an additional 53,870 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the third quarter worth about $72,672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BXP. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.82.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $93.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $147.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.79.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.92%.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.