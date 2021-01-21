Raymond James Trust N.A. Invests $204,000 in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Brunswick by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Brunswick by 2.4% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Brunswick by 78.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Brunswick during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Brunswick by 5.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brunswick alerts:

BC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Brunswick from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Brunswick from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.92.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $90.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.75. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $91.16. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.95.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

See Also: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.