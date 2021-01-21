Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $75,000 Stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) by 47.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 1ST Source Bank bought a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 42,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Premier Income Trust stock opened at $4.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.60. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

