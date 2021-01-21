Raymond James Trust N.A. Cuts Position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its position in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Nokia were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Nokia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOK shares. DZ Bank lowered Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.98.

NOK opened at $4.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. Nokia Co. has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $5.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

