Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Stock Position in Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,890 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. owned approximately 0.25% of Blue Apron worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Blue Apron by 53.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 40.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the third quarter worth about $256,000. 33.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APRN opened at $7.18 on Thursday. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The company has a market capitalization of $97.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of -3.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.29. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 91.24%. The business had revenue of $112.25 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

APRN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Blue Apron from $5.60 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Blue Apron from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, General Counsel Meredith L. Deutsch sold 5,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $39,830.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at $95,860.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski sold 6,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $44,618.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,895.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,260 shares of company stock valued at $124,272 in the last quarter. Insiders own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

