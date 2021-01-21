Raymond James Lowers Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) to Market Perform

Raymond James lowered shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have C$13.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) in a research report on Friday, January 8th. National Bank Financial lowered Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC lowered Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$13.78.

SPB stock opened at C$12.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.56, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.10. Superior Plus Corp. has a one year low of C$5.97 and a one year high of C$13.36.

Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.25) by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$399.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$423.67 million. Equities research analysts predict that Superior Plus Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO)’s payout ratio is 192.51%.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

