Raymond James Boosts Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) (TSE:OVV) Price Target to C$21.00

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) (TSE:OVV) had its price target increased by Raymond James to C$21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) in a report on Friday, November 20th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$11.10.

Shares of OVV opened at C$22.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$5.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of C$2.95 and a twelve month high of C$24.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.58.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) (TSE:OVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.84 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.77%.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

