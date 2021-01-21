Raymond James Boosts B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) (TSE:BTO) Price Target to C$8.00

B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its price objective increased by Raymond James to C$8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Pi Financial set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.47.

Shares of BTO opened at C$6.51 on Monday. B2Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.25.

B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$649.18 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

