Raymond James Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now forecasts that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.75 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CTS. Laurentian increased their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$4.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

CTS stock opened at C$6.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.60.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$189.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$217.30 million.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

