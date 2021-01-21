Ravencoin (RVN) Hits Market Cap of $130.65 Million

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 21st. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0164 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $130.65 million and $14.88 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00050957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00062694 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00123375 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.00 or 0.00529037 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 7,959,115,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ravencoin Coin Trading

Ravencoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

