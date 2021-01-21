Raven Protocol Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3,475.00 (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 19.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Raven Protocol has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $1.74 million and $3,475.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00051535 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00126699 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00073479 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.33 or 0.00283881 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00068698 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol's total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,360,623,197 coins.

The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol's official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

Raven Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

