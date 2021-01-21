Ratecoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $118,735.05 (XRA)

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded up 12.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One Ratecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ratecoin has traded flat against the US dollar. Ratecoin has a market capitalization of $118,735.05 and approximately $29.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitswift (BITS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Ratecoin Coin Profile

Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. Ratecoin’s official message board is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum . The official website for Ratecoin is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html . Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to make fast and cheap transaction while remaining anonymous. “

Ratecoin Coin Trading

Ratecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ratecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ratecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

