Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Shares Down 6.6%

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)’s stock price was down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.24 and last traded at $9.53. Approximately 10,569,443 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 7,595,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RRC shares. Stephens raised Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.72.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.82, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 125.90%. The firm had revenue of $299.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 22.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,177 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Range Resources by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,303 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 42,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Range Resources by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,933,294 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $146,004,000 after buying an additional 1,105,999 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

