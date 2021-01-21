Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Lifted to “Neutral” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RANJY. ING Group raised shares of Randstad from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Randstad from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Randstad from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Friday, November 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Get Randstad alerts:

Randstad stock opened at $33.19 on Monday. Randstad has a 12-month low of $14.59 and a 12-month high of $34.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.55 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Randstad had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Randstad will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as provides payroll services. The company also offers on-site solution for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Randstad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randstad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.