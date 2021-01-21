Rally (RLY) Price Hits $0.30

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Rally token can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000940 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Rally has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rally has a market cap of $18.53 million and $1.06 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00050500 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00125125 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00074743 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.22 or 0.00278612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00067519 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,897,283 tokens. The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com

