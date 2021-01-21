R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.48

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.48 and last traded at $26.48, with a volume of 35636 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.56.

RCM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on R1 RCM from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. R1 RCM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 284.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 117.07% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $307.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in R1 RCM by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,790 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 138.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,471 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 58,927 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 19.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 160,521 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 26,673 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the third quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 2,049.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 128,138 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 122,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCM)

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

