Qutoutiao Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:QTT)

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 7,426 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,761% compared to the typical daily volume of 399 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Qutoutiao by 18.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 336,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 51,430 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qutoutiao by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 653,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 41,509 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Qutoutiao by 70.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 27,427 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Get Qutoutiao alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qutoutiao from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

QTT stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.39. 628,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,181,814. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average is $2.54. Qutoutiao has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $6.55. The firm has a market cap of $960.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.05.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $163.32 million during the quarter.

About Qutoutiao

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company's flagship product include Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and videos from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Qutoutiao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qutoutiao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.