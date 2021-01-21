Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Shares Gap Up to $2.69

Shares of Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.69, but opened at $3.67. Qutoutiao shares last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 262,741 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qutoutiao from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $946.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.54.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $163.32 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTT. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Qutoutiao during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Qutoutiao during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Qutoutiao by 70.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 27,427 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Qutoutiao by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 263,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Qutoutiao by 18.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 336,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 51,430 shares in the last quarter.

About Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT)

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company's flagship product include Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and videos from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users.

