Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 238.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,725 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QRTEA. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,667,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,050,000 after purchasing an additional 341,728 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Qurate Retail by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,296,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,207,000 after purchasing an additional 262,641 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Qurate Retail by 837.2% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,502,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915,267 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Qurate Retail by 24.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,485,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,205,000 after purchasing an additional 890,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Qurate Retail by 9.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,451,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,962,000 after purchasing an additional 386,014 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $11.78 on Thursday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.59.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qurate Retail news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $1,067,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,505,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,735,562.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QRTEA has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Qurate Retail from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America raised Qurate Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.40.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through television, programs, Websites, and mobile applications to approximately 380 million households worldwide.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.