Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Purchased by Atwater Malick LLC

Atwater Malick LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Quest Diagnostics makes up 3.1% of Atwater Malick LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $4,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DGX. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $127.36 on Thursday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $73.02 and a 1 year high of $131.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.31. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.56. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total transaction of $1,417,464.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,011.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total transaction of $9,840,969.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,697,673.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Argus raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.83.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

