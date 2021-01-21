Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF comprises 1.0% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $3,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,664,000. Sicart Associates LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 47,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period.

Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $89.09. The stock had a trading volume of 34,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,678. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $38.63 and a one year high of $89.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.03.

