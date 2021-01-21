Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for about 2.7% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $10,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,285,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388,891 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 122.1% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 4,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 9,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA traded down $5.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $259.96. 449,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,002,990. The stock has a market cap of $703.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.55. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $169.95 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $16.28. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $13.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BABA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.00.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

