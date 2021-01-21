Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Sets New 12-Month High at $77.74

Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $77.74 and last traded at $77.50, with a volume of 7687 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.39.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QTRX. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Quanterix from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.65 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 7.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $31.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 41.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $120,670.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin D. Madaus sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total value of $121,287.32. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,836 shares of company stock worth $3,215,476. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanterix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Quanterix during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Quanterix during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Quanterix during the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Quanterix by 475.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

About Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

