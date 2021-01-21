Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) will post $0.98 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the lowest is $0.91. Quanta Services reported earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.63. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.17.

PWR stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,327,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,079. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.24. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $79.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $889,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

