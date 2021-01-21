QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,803 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,894 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $17,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $810,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 127,579 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $19,436,000 after buying an additional 12,717 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $164.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $5,516,981.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,365 shares in the company, valued at $10,116,247.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.04.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

