qiibee Market Cap Reaches $2.31 Million (QBX)

qiibee (CURRENCY:QBX) traded down 20.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. qiibee has a total market capitalization of $2.31 million and $428.00 worth of qiibee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One qiibee coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, qiibee has traded 39.6% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003221 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00052468 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000873 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00125832 BTC.
- Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
- Neo (NEO) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00072923 BTC.
- Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.34 or 0.00287925 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00068775 BTC.
- IZE (IZE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000732 BTC.
About qiibee
qiibee Coin Trading
