Qell Acquisition (NASDAQ:QELL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.02

Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QELL) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.02 and last traded at $14.45, with a volume of 162964 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.36.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qell Acquisition stock. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QELL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. Tuttle Tactical Management owned approximately 0.08% of Qell Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Qell Acquisition (NASDAQ:QELL)

Qell Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Qell Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qell Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.