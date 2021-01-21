Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) Decreased by National Bank Financial (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

BLX has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. CIBC reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$45.00 to C$45.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$45.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.53.

Shares of TSE BLX opened at C$52.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,687.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.55. Boralex Inc. has a 12-month low of C$17.91 and a 12-month high of C$56.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$45.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$38.90.

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$105.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$105.00 million.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

