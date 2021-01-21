Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Lifted by Analyst

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) – SVB Leerink increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Organogenesis in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Organogenesis’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ORGO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Organogenesis from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Organogenesis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

ORGO stock opened at $10.86 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.75. Organogenesis has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -181.00 and a beta of 1.84.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.27. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $100.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.50 million.

In other Organogenesis news, Director Wayne D. Mackie bought 42,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $138,859.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 161,290 shares in the company, valued at $524,192.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Katz bought 20,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $67,694.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,904. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 138,492 shares of company stock valued at $590,220 over the last ninety days. 57.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORGO. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 33.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 64,493 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 227.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 46,883 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 202.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 36,520 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 95.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 26,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 21.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 26,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

