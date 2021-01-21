Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Lowered by Analyst

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Starbucks in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 19th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the coffee company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. William Blair also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SBUX. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.88.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $105.46 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $107.75. The stock has a market cap of $123.28 billion, a PE ratio of 136.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.47.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $10,607,210.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Research & Management Co. grew its position in Starbucks by 225.0% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 237.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

