Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Citigroup Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Citigroup in a report released on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.94. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on C. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.89.

NYSE C opened at $63.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $80.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 552.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 202,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after acquiring an additional 171,796 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 53,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

