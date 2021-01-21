Pyxus International (OTCMKTS:PYYX) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.27

Pyxus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYYX) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.27 and traded as low as $3.24. Pyxus International shares last traded at $3.24, with a volume of 6,700 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.52.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pyxus International stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Pyxus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYYX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Pyxus International, Inc, an agricultural company, engages in the provision of various agricultural products, ingredients, and services to businesses and customers. It offers leaf tobacco; e-liquids used in vaporizers, electronic cigarettes, and other vaping hardware and accessories; and industrial hemp-derived cannabidiol products.

