Pyrk Achieves Market Cap of $207,365.73 (PYRK)

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Pyrk has a market cap of $207,365.73 and $7,007.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pyrk has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. One Pyrk coin can currently be bought for $0.0137 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00050841 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00125940 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00072515 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00283044 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00068226 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Pyrk Profile

Pyrk’s total supply is 15,183,606 coins. Pyrk’s official website is www.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official message board is forum.pyrk.org

Pyrk Coin Trading

Pyrk can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pyrk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pyrk using one of the exchanges listed above.

