PVH Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 4,493 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,455% compared to the average daily volume of 289 put options.

In related news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total transaction of $2,517,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Emanuel Chirico sold 378,622 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $34,253,932.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 454,181 shares of company stock valued at $41,467,269. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 112.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 724 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of PVH in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 58.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 973 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH in the third quarter worth about $48,000. 96.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH opened at $99.23 on Thursday. PVH has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.33.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.08. PVH had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. PVH’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PVH shares. CL King lowered shares of PVH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $69.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. PVH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.14.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

