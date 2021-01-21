Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target Increased to $73.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PEG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.79.

PEG stock opened at $59.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $62.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.90.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 46.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,437,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,951 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 184.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,598,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,627 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 52.3% in the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,947,000 after purchasing an additional 500,115 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 420.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 605,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,251,000 after purchasing an additional 489,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.3% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,624,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,996,000 after purchasing an additional 424,686 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

