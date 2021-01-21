ProVise Management Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,636,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,446,000 after buying an additional 985,681 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 247.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,115,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,980,000 after purchasing an additional 794,399 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1,344.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 314,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,169,000 after purchasing an additional 293,163 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,164,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,687,000.

SILK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Silk Road Medical from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silk Road Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $697,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,251.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 7,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $423,139.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,526.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,584 shares of company stock valued at $4,443,640. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SILK opened at $62.70 on Thursday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.67. The company has a current ratio of 11.80, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.39 and a beta of 1.41.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 40.79% and a negative net margin of 53.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Silk Road Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

