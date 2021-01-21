ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 397 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of XBI stock opened at $154.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.90. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $62.94 and a one year high of $156.67.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

