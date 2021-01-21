ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 2,679 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $45.58 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $55.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Several analysts have issued reports on USB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.66.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

