ProVise Management Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,843 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 131.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 368 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the third quarter worth about $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5,555.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 7,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $758,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,821,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $197,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,126 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,287 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WYNN stock opened at $110.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.19. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $35.84 and a one year high of $145.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The casino operator reported ($7.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.19) by ($3.85). The company had revenue of $370.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.48 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.23.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

