ProVise Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 7,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 306.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 638,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,786,000 after purchasing an additional 481,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other news, Director Hutham S. Olayan purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $74.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.98. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $77.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.80. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.64.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.