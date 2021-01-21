ProVise Management Group LLC Makes New $303,000 Investment in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMBS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 169,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 803.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS opened at $51.58 on Thursday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $52.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.56.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%.

