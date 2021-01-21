ProVise Management Group LLC Has $479,000 Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 194.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,384,000 after buying an additional 1,208,088 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,208,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,524,000 after buying an additional 291,276 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 2,861.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,154,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,166,000 after buying an additional 1,115,314 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 972,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,459,000 after buying an additional 175,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 851,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,799,000 after buying an additional 96,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $65.24 on Thursday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $65.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.52.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $33.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.02 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprout Social news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.53 per share, for a total transaction of $32,339.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,089.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $79,608.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 219,232 shares of company stock worth $10,057,873.

SPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

