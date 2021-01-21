Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Price Target Raised to $167.00 at Craig Hallum

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $137.75.

PRLB stock opened at $191.46 on Wednesday. Proto Labs has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $203.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 91.17 and a beta of 1.96.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $107.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Proto Labs will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Proto Labs news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,201,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 39.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,678,000 after purchasing an additional 877,629 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 1.9% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,566,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,870,000 after purchasing an additional 29,479 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 1.9% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,553,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,185,000 after purchasing an additional 29,057 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 7.6% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,404,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,767,000 after purchasing an additional 99,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 18.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,989,000 after purchasing an additional 31,721 shares in the last quarter.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography (SL), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), PolyJet and Carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication, which consists includes quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

